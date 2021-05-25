Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,617 shares of company stock worth $7,891,624 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average is $233.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

