Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,127 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

