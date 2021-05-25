Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

