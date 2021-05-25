Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,459 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

