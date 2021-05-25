Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,610 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $176.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average of $170.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

