RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.11. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

