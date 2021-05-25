Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 19,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,436,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rite Aid by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $2,743,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

