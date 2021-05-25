RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7933 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77.

RIOCF opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

