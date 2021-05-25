Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 11,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,642. The company has a market cap of $554.23 million, a PE ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

RMNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.70.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,879.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $145,146. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.