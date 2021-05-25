Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

