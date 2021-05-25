Rhumbline Advisers Sells 230,071 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,071 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Johnson & Johnson worth $688,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

