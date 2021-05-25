Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,724 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Dover worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $149.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

