Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of The Toro worth $31,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Toro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.