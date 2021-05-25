Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CarMax were worth $37,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

