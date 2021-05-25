Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,509 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Generac worth $33,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Generac by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Generac by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $310.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

