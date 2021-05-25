Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.29.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

