Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $502.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $222.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

