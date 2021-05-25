Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.