Reviewing XPeng (XPEV) and Its Rivals

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare XPeng to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A XPeng Competitors -412.63% 0.88% -1.16%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XPeng and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 9 0 2.82 XPeng Competitors 911 2277 2579 147 2.33

XPeng presently has a consensus price target of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 83.32%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.38%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPeng and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million -$418.70 million -17.98 XPeng Competitors $50.98 billion $1.82 billion 39.18

XPeng’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPeng rivals beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

