Reviewing Stellantis (STLA) and Its Peers

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stellantis to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -412.63% 0.88% -1.16%

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ peers have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 911 2277 2579 147 2.33

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 13.82 Stellantis Competitors $50.98 billion $1.82 billion 39.18

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stellantis beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

