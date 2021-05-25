Reviewing NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) & SAP (NYSE:SAP)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NortonLifeLock pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SAP pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NortonLifeLock pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SAP pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NortonLifeLock has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SAP has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 21.72% -161.81% 12.54% SAP 19.87% 19.27% 9.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NortonLifeLock and SAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 5 0 2.63 SAP 0 13 10 0 2.43

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus price target of $26.57, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. SAP has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.55%. Given NortonLifeLock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than SAP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and SAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 6.27 $554.00 million $1.33 20.68 SAP $31.23 billion 5.56 $5.88 billion $5.13 27.57

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than NortonLifeLock. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and SurfEasy VPN for online privacy, as well as Norton family, a solution for home and family, which offers protection and security, parental control, and GPS location monitoring services. NortonLifeLock Inc. markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management. The company also provides SAP solutions for enterprise information management that offers capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate, and archive data; SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Analytics Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence, a suite of flexible and scalable self-service BI tools; SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, a cloud data warehouse solution for business and IT users; and SAP BW/4HANA, an on-premise data warehouse solution. In addition, it offers SAP Integration Suite that help customers with holistic integration, and API-based and event-based integrations; SAP Extension Suite that provides ready-to-use services to accelerate and develop application extensions; SAP Internet of Things, a cloud solution that generates business outcomes; and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, a software robot to mimic human actions and responses. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

