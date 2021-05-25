Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Edison International (EIX)

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2021 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/26/2021 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. 2,890,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,708. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

