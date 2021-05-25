Research Analysts Set Expectations for Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Life Storage stock opened at $97.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

