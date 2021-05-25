Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CWYUF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.25 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$27.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.