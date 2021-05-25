Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE: CHE.UN):

5/12/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

5/4/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$786.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

