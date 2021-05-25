Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ero Copper (ERRPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ero Copper (OTCMKTS: ERRPF) in the last few weeks:
- 5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.50 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.
Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.
