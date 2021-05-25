Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ero Copper (ERRPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ero Copper (OTCMKTS: ERRPF) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.50 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

