Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

TOL opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

