Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.