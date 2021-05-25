Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley Sells 9,782 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $333,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

