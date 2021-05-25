renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $37,635.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00371631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00189998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003926 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.36 or 0.00852969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

