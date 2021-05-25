Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.02. 43,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 39,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNLSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

