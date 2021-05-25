Ren Hits Market Cap of $464.17 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $464.17 million and $50.40 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.30 or 0.00960420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.76 or 0.09929654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

