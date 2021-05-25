Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after acquiring an additional 496,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

