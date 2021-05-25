Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 113.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 496,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.