Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

