Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-$48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ REED traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 35,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

