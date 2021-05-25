Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 6.8% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,261.43 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,156.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,153.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

