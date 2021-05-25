Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 25,867 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,867 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,975,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,350,000 after purchasing an additional 532,185 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,885,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,919 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period.

Shares of BAR opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

