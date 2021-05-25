Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $231.91 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

