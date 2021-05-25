Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $347.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 450.94 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,971 shares of company stock worth $79,561,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

