Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA opened at $372.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

