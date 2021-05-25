Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Entegris by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Entegris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

