Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,343 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

