ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $124.32 million and $663,079.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,086.09 or 1.00118365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.52 or 0.01102776 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.51 or 0.00523842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00343306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00100748 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004476 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.