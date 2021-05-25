Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

RCRRF stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. Recruit has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

