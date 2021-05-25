Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McDonald’s (MCD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

5/10/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $238.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

4/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $238.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

4/15/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.14. 2,650,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.61 and its 200-day moving average is $218.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 418.1% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 41.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 671.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 24,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

