Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE: CSH.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

5/10/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$14.00.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,878.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -8,742.86%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

