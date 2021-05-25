Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE: CSH.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.50.
- 5/10/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$14.00.
Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,878.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.19.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -8,742.86%.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.