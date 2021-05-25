Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $36.00.

4/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $36.00.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

CLR opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

