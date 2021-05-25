Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NOV (NOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NOV (NYSE: NOV):

5/19/2021 – NOV is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – NOV is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – NOV was downgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/3/2021 – NOV was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

4/29/2021 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – NOV was downgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 2,995,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

