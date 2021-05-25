Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Birchcliff Energy (BIR)

Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.70.
- 5/13/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.
- 5/13/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 4/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00.
- 4/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of BIR opened at C$3.43 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$912.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Read More: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.