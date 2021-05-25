Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Birchcliff Energy (BIR)

Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.70.

5/13/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

5/13/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

4/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

4/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIR opened at C$3.43 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$912.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

